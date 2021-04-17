Jagannath Temple In Puri To Remain Closed For Devotees On Weekends

The Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed for devotees on weekends.

The Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed for devotees on weekends in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The new guidelines will come to effect from April 19, 2021.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Friday said that Puri Jagannath Temple will remain closed for Public Darshan on all Saturdays and Sundays as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 and in order to sanitize the temple premises.

"All devotees visiting the temple from outside of Odisha will be required to bring COVID-19 negative Certificate (RT-PCR) of testing done within 96 hours prior to their visit to the temple or to produce a report on 2nd dose of Anti-COVID vaccination," the order issued by temple body said.

"Any other guidelines issued by the state government with respect to restrictions on persons coming from other states shall be scrupulously followed," it added.

According to Union Health Ministry, there are 13,837 active COVID-19 cases in Odisha, while the cumulative cases of the infection have been mounted to 3,42,570.