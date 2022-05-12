Jagan Reddy To Showcase Andhra Pradesh's Growth Story At Davos

He will have at least 13 bilateral meets across the thrust sectors and three dedicated state sessions.

As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gears up to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos later this month, the state government on Thursday said his meetings there would focus on various investment opportunities and international partnerships.

Ahead of his visit to the Swiss ski resort town of Davos for the global summit from May 22-26, the state government said in a statement it is planning to take the growth story of Andhra Pradesh to this global forum, highlighting the efforts that are in place to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, adopt sustainable manufacturing and transition to a decarbonised economy.

Leading a high-level delegation from the state, the chief minister will have at least 13 bilateral meets across the thrust sectors and three dedicated state sessions to focus on industries, infrastructure, health, education and skilling.

The 52nd Annual Meeting of the WEF, which was initially slated for January 17-22 this year but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will bring together thousands of business leaders, international political leaders, economists, celebrities, and journalists to discuss global, regional, and industry challenges.

Andhra Pradesh has been elevated from being a 'Forum Member Associate' at the World Economic Forum to the position of 'Forum Platform Partner', due to which the state government will now have access to full participation in the CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects, and workshops of the platform.

The statement also quoted WEF President Berge Brende as saying that Mr Reddy's "commitment to building Andhra Pradesh on the foundations of transparency, the decentralisation of power, and technological innovation is noteworthy." The state government said its delegation will be interacting with over 35 global companies, world leaders, and experts to hold targeted discussions on mutual avenues of collaboration in areas such as sustainable manufacturing, logistics, financial and capital markets, FMCG and consumer goods, renewable energy, and technology services.

"As the Government of Andhra Pradesh is focused on building quality infrastructure to drive the next era of industrialisation, the delegation will also be evaluating various investible opportunities across the potential sectors to elevate the partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh," it added.

During his meetings, the chief minister will also deliberate on the latest approaches and strategies to support the revival of manufacturing and identify specific areas for public-private and international cooperation to help update and upgrade industrial strategies.

The state delegation, in association with industry body CII, will also be hosting various state sessions in Davos, including on healthcare, education and skilling, and the transition to a decarbonised economy.

Andhra Pradesh will also have a pavilion in Davos, where it will showcase the rapid strides being made by the state.

"Focusing primarily on integrated, comprehensive social development policies initiated by the state, the overall theme of Andhra Pradesh will highlight the strong paradigm shift the state has made towards people-centric decentralised governance through 15,006 village and ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (Flea Markets to Farmers)," it said.

Besides, port-led industrial corridor development, prosperity and opportunities across various sectors of growth, renewable energy landscape, and SDG-driven growth will be highlighted.

The chief minister's delegation would include his ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Buggana Rajendranath, Member of Parliament PV Midhun Reddy, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy, and senior IAS officers, among others.

The statement said the delegation is planning to meet several global leaders at the WEF summit to translate the state's sustainable developmental measures into long-term investments in sustainable solutions, by working together with international and cross-industry communities and opinion-makers.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)