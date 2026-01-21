In Andhra Village, Banners Of Unmarried Men Draw Attention To Dowry Practice

In a unique effort to speak against the prevailing dowry menace in Andhra Pradesh, villagers of Kalikiripalli in Irala mandal of Chittoor district chose a powerful way to send their message opposing the system.

During the Sankranti cattle festival, the villagers put up banners with photographs of unmarried men from the village to highlight how dowry demands are delaying marriages of eligible youth, despite them earning well.

As the banners were displayed at the cattle festival, a traditional event where a large number of people from nearby villages participate, attendees stopped to read, discuss, and ponder over the message.

One of the villagers behind the unique effort highlighted how most of the unmarried men shown on the banners are educated, have jobs, and come from decent families. Yet they are unmarried.

"We organised this awareness meeting to stress the importance of education and values, because what is happening in Andhra Pradesh today is unfair. Even ordinary and innocent people are being pushed into wrong practices," he added.

Residents explained that in several cases, families of grooms demanded large amounts of cash, gold, or vehicles. Some also pointed out that girls and their parents were insulted or rejected over small reasons during marriage talks.

''To get married, families are demanding cars, money, and property. This is completely wrong and must stop. This injustice is happening in every household. If you have money, things move easily; if not, families suffer,' he added.

However, as the issue also holds sentiment, villagers behind the effort also clarified that the effort "is not about shame," but "awareness. We want people to change their thinking."

"We wanted to show our youth to society and make them think. Many youngsters have not matured in their thinking. If this continues, it will affect their future and even their jobs," he said and concluded by saying, ''Marriage does not need wealth or show. What matters is character and integrity. A person with values will not misuse or exploit others.''

The banners have become a major topic of discussion in nearby villages. Many people praised the villagers for using a peaceful and creative method to raise a serious social issue.

Villagers hope their effort will bring some change. "We want to ensure that women are respected and that such false expectations and allegations do not become part of our society. This message is for everyone to understand and reflect on."