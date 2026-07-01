J&K Enforces Traffic Curbs For Amaranth Yatra. See Details

Curbs on private and public transport will be enforced beginning today on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. For the next two months, heavy motor vehicles will be allowed to run on alternate days only, that too during limited hours and subject to the traffic situation. Private and passenger vehicles can only move when there are no yatra convoys.

According to a traffic advisory, people have been asked to plan their journey accordingly and cooperate with the police. For local commuters, any moment after cut-off timing may be facilitated only after verification of identity cards, the advisory said.

"Heavy motor vehicles shall be allowed to ply on alternate days only subject to assessment of the prevailing traffic situation. However, no HMV shall be allowed to move from Qazigund or Jakheni (Udhampur) after 1900 (7 pm)," the traffic police said.

Light motor vehicles and private and passenger cars will be allowed from Qazigund towards Jammu "after the tail of the down Baltal Yatra convoy crosses Marog".

Similarly, these vehicles from Jammu will be allowed to move towards Srinagar once "the tail of the yatra convoy crosses Jakheni in Udhampur."

The curbs on traffic during the yatra will impact passenger traffic and transport of goods including livestock and perishable items. The traffic police have asked operators to plan their movement accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

"Load carrier operators transporting fresh, perishables and livestock are advised to load their vehicles accordingly," reads the advisory.

For intra-district movement of locals after the cut-off timing, the authorities said any such movement will be allowed only after verification of identification proof.

Besides a massive security structure already in place in Jammu and Kashmir, the deployment of army and police, at least 670 additional companies (67,000 personnel) of central paramilitary forces have been deployed for the yatra's security.