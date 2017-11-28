Ivanka Trump Arrives In India To Attend Global Business Summit

In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar informed about her arrival to Hyderabad, where the summit is being held.
Warm welcome to a special guest. Advisor to the President of the USA @IvankaTrump arrives in Hyderabad. She is leading the US delegation to the eighth edition of Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 pic.twitter.com/HNh29RNAfg— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 27, 2017
For the first time, the GES is being held in South Asia. The three-day summit, from November 28-30, will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) and Hyderabad International Trade Expositions (Hitex).
Accompanied by several top administration officials, a large number of Indian-Americans are part of Ivanka Trump's delegation, which totals 350 from 38 states. The theme of this year's summit is 'Women First, Prosperity for All' and will include 1,200 young entrepreneurs, most of whom are women.
While Ms Trump has been to India before, this is be her first visit as a senior White House adviser. She was invited for the summit earlier this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the US.
Ms Trump will give a keynote address at the inaugural session today, along with PM Modi. She is also scheduled to speak at another session tomorrow. PM Modi will be hosting a dinner for the US President's daughter at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace.
The India visit has been clouded by US media reports questioning Ivanka Trump's clothing line and its supply chain as well as a snub by Rex Tillerson, the US secretary of state, who has reportedly refused to send senior staff with her to India.
More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed as part of the security arrangement, which has been reviewed by the Special Protection Group as well as the US Secret Service. Among other measures, the city officials have filled up potholes, covered manholes and cleared beggars off the streets.
During her visit, Ms Trump is expected to visit the old city as well as the Charminar, the iconic symbol of Hyderabad. She is also likely to shop at Laad Bazaar or Choodi Bazaar, which is famous for its bangles, semi-precious stones, pearls, jewellery and silverware.