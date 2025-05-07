Ivanka Trump's Bodyguard Shoves Man In Viral Video, Internet Divided

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A viral video shows Ivanka Trump's bodyguard pushing a passerby. A man in a black T-shirt approaches the couple, prompting the bodyguard's interv The bodyguard forcefully shoves the man, leading to a brief confrontation.

A video of Ivanka Trump's bodyguard forcefully pushing away a passerby has gone viral, sparking debate online. The clip, originally shared on TikTok, shows US President Donald Trump's daughter walking hand-in-hand with her husband, Jared Kushner, as they exit an event and head to their car.

As the couple makes their way through the crowd, a man in a black T-shirt is seen walking close to them. Moments later, Ivanka's bodyguard, who was following behind, swiftly intervenes, shoving the man away. Startled, the man appears to push back, leading to a brief but intense confrontation. The bodyguard then forcefully pushes the man again, sending him to the ground.

The altercation left bystanders stunned, with gasps heard in the video as the man fell. Ivanka and Jared briefly paused before being escorted into their car, while the bodyguard raised a finger at the man in warning.

Ivanka Trump's bodyguard shoves man strolling near the President's daughter.



In the video, which has gone viral on TikTok, the bodyguard can be seen pushing the man out of the way, before the man appeared to call him out for pushing him.



pic.twitter.com/zzOqMjiFrl — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 5, 2025

The clip has triggered mixed reactions online. While some praised the bodyguard's quick response in protecting Ivanka, others criticised the move as excessive. "Are people blind? The elderly gentleman is clearly just walking past," one user wrote, pointing out that the initial contact came from the bodyguard. Another defended the action, saying, "He was doing his job and he did it well... bodyguards do not wait for threats to escalate."

The video continues to stir debate as it racks up millions of views across platforms.