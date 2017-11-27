All About Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace Where PM Modi, Ivanka Trump Will Dine

Here's all you need to know about the unique Falaknuma palace which has the world's largest dining hall:
- Falak-numa means 'Like the Sky' or 'Mirror of the Sky' in Urdu. The Falaknuma palace belonged to the Paigah family, and was later owned by the Nizam of Hyderabad.
- Built in an area of 32 acre, the Falaknuma Palace is 5 km away from Charminar, Hyderabad's famous monument and mosque.
- The opulent Falaknuma Palace has a majestic blend of Italian and Tudor architecture. The ceiling of the state reception room is decorated with frescoes.
- The lavish palace has 22 halls and 60 rooms.
- The dining hall can seat 101 guests at a time. It's the world's largest dining hall and has chairs made of carved rosewood.
- The palace has a collection of the Nizam's artefacts including paintings, statues, furniture, manuscripts, books and an extensive collection.
- The palace has a library with a carved walnut roof. It is a replica of the one at Windsor Castle, a royal residence in the English county of Berkshire.
- Two identical billiards tables were designed by Burroughs and Watts from England. One of the table is in the Buckingham Palace and the other in the palace's billiards room.
- The palace was not open to the public until 2000 as it was the private property of the Nizam family.
- The Taj Group started renovating and restoring the palace in 2010. After renovation, it was opened for public in November 2010.