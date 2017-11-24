PM Modi To Host Ivanka Trump In World's Largest Dining Hall At Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace

Ms Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, is flying to India next week to attend a business conclave.
"Ms Trump would arriving on the early hours of 28th (Tuesday)... Ms Trump and honourable Prime Minister will be dining with selected 100 guests. There will be another dinner in another other place, the lawns on the lower level of Falaknuma Palace, which can take about 2,000 guests," Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivas Rao said.
Before the dinner, Ivanka Trump, a former model and considered among her father's most influential advisers, will address the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) along with PM Modi at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).
"The Prime Minister is arriving in the afternoon... he will inaugurate the Hyderabad Metro Rail and then proceed to the HICC venue," Mr Rao said.
Ms Trump will also take a tour of the opulent Falaknuma Palace, a majestic blend of Italian and Tudor architecture.
Built in 1893, the scorpion-shaped palace with its luxurious interiors was converted into a hotel by the Taj Group about a decade ago.
Ms Trump will have about 24 hours in the city during which she is expected to visit the old city as well as the Charminar, the iconic symbol of Hyderabad which is just 3 km from Falaknuma Palace.