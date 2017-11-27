Ivanka Trump To Use Own Bullet-Proof Car In Hyderabad

Highlights Ivanka Trump to address key business summit with PM Modi 10,000 security personnel posted in Hyderabad for the visit Will dine with PM at famous Faluknama Palace tomorrow

Hyderabad authorities have cleared beggars off the streets and brought in 10,000 extra security forces for Ivanka Trump's biggest foreign mission since her father became president.Donald Trump's eldest daughter is listed as a key speaker at tomorrow's opening of a three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The 36-year-old, who is an official White House advisor, will seek to press women's empowerment in business.She will also underline the growing friendship between the United States and India, so the host country is taking no chances.Ivanka Trump will be greeted by PM Modi who will host a gala dinner at the Falaknuma Palace, a luxury hotel once owned by one of the nizams who ruled the city before independence.Authorities have spruced up an open-air market around Charminar, a 16th century mosque that is one of the city's icons. Media reports have suggested that Ivanka Trump could visit the market.More than 10,000 security personnel including anti-terrorist forces and dog squads will be deployed, and Ivanka Trump will travel around Hyderabad in her own special bullet-proof vehicle with US Secret Service taking care of close security.The visit has been clouded by US media reports questioning Ivanka Trump's clothing line and its supply chain as well as a snub by Rex Tillerson, the US secretary of state, who has reportedly refused to send senior staff with her to India."They won't send someone senior because they don't want to bolster Ivanka," CNN quoted a senior State Department official as saying.But US business leaders will be in the Trump delegation joining more than 1,200 entrepreneurs from 150 countries at the meeting.Ivanka Trump's Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, or We-Fi, aims to boost access to business capital for women in the developing world.