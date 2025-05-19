Ivanka Trump Leaves Sweet Note In Football Player's Locker Room After He Called Her "Beautiful"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ivanka Trump left a note for Eagles' Eli Ricks after his compliments. Ricks called Ivanka beautiful and his type after a White House visit. The note read, "Stopped by to say hi! Sorry to miss you! Go Birds!"

Ivanka Trump left a sweet surprise for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks after he publicly gushed over her appearance. After Mr Ricks went viral for calling her "beautiful" and "exactly my type" following a White House visit, Ivanka visited the Eagles' training facility on Friday with her family. She sought out the football player and left a note in the locker room that read, "Stopped by to say hi! Sorry to miss you! Go Birds!" The post showcasing the note garnered over 8.5 million views.

Notably, Ivanka's post was in direct response to Mr Ricks' original tweet that said, "Donald trump daughter is beautiful," from April 29. He posted another tweer saying, "After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type."

Ricks, who was absent from the facility, responded to her post, saying, "My apologies, I owe you a glass of wine now."

My apologies🤦‍♀️, I owe you a glass of wine now xx! 🍷 https://t.co/ZHQ33UAaW8 — Eli (@eliasricks) May 16, 2025

Ivanka Trump also shared a series of videos and photos showcasing her son Theo's visit to the Philadelphia Eagles' training facility. Theo participated in a flag football session with his team on the practice field and even got to explore the Eagles' training grounds.

Thank you Howie Roseman, Big Dom and amazing team at the Philadelphia @Eagles for an epic tour of your incredible training facility today !



My son Theo and his flag football team had a day they will never forget !! 🏈🦅 pic.twitter.com/inn663gdfv — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 16, 2025



Notably, the California-born athlete visited the White House last month to celebrate his team's February Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. There, he noticed the president's daughter and expressed his admiration for her through several tweets on X. Mr Ricks played college football at LSU and Alabama before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He appeared in seven games last season, primarily contributing on special teams, as per the New York Post.

Ivanka Trump married Jared Kushner, a real estate developer, in 2009, after converting to Judaism before their wedding. The couple has three children together - Theo, Arabella and Joseph.