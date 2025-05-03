Donald Trump, Grandson Theo Recreate John F Kennedy's Iconic White House Photo

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ivanka Trump shared family photos from last month on social media. One photo featured her son Theo peeking from behind the Resolute Desk. The image resembled a famous 1963 photo of President Kennedy and his son.

Ivanka Trump recently shared a few snaps of family moments from last month, including one picture that caught the internet's attention because it resembled a famous image of former US President John F Kennedy. The picture featured her 8-year-old son, Theo, playfully peeking from a small door at the front of the Resolute desk inside the Oval Office. It also showed US President Donald Trump sitting behind the desk, smiling for the camera while wearing his "Make America Great Again" cap.

The black and white photo was inspired by the famous image of President John F. Kennedy and his son's photo taken in the Oval Office. The original photo, captured by Alan Stanley Tretick for Look magazine in 1963, is a well-known historic moment of the Kennedy family.

Take a look at the picture below:

The image quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from social media users. While some praised the moment as touching and nostalgic, others criticised it as forced and lacking authenticity.

"That's a great picture!! I enjoying watching your father-in-law be a grandpa," wrote one user. "I bet people in the future will talk way more about Trump than Kennedy," commented another.

"Making America great again, one family at a time. This is what all families should aspire to be," said a third user.

"Seeing little one popping out from under the iconic Resolute Desk while President Trump works is the perfect blend of family and history. A proud granddad and a curious kid-what a special memory in the Oval Office!" one user commented.

However, some users took a harsher tone. "You can't recreate a historic picture that happened naturally, directing the boy to do that won't make a cover unless you pay the bribe," wrote one X user.

"You staged a photo to try to look like the spontaneous one taken during the Kennedy administration," said another.

"You and your family are not the Kennedys. They had class-you don't," commented a third user.

Notably, the photo was taken at the famous Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, which has a rich history. It was given as a gift to President Rutherford B. Hayes from Queen Victoria in 1880, per The White House Historical Association. Every president has used the desk except Presidents Lyndon B Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Gerald Ford.