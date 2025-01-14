Ivanka Trump Opens Up About Family's Jiu-Jitsu Journey In Rare Podcast Interview

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President-elect Donald Trump, recently shared insights into her family's wellness routine during a rare podcast appearance. Speaking on "Skinny Confidential" this past Monday, the 43-year-old revealed that her 13-year-old daughter, Arabella, was the catalyst for the family's involvement in jiu-jitsu. Arabella expressed a desire to learn self-defence, which led Ivanka to join her in practicing the martial art. The Trump family's embrace of jiu-jitsu has become a unique part of their wellness regimen, with Ivanka discussing how the activity has brought them closer together.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have become household names in the US. Since Donald Trump's previous presidency, the couple has consistently made headlines, with their personal and professional lives garnering widespread attention.

"It is good for everyone," the businesswoman said, noting that husband Jared Kushner and their sons - Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 8 - also train.

"It's almost like a moving meditation because the movements are so micro," the blue belt said. "It's like three-dimensional chess.

"It's fun," she continued, adding that the practice "combines physical movements and philosophy in an amazing way."

Trump said that she has "never been a gym person" and loves staying active by participating in sports instead.

"I love sports," she said. "I love surfing but that's a recent thing. I love racquet sports."

Ivanka Trump also opened up about her journey, from launching a fashion brand to policies supporting working families during her time in the Trump administration. In an insightful conversation, she shared reflections on her entrepreneurial spirit, leadership lessons, and the family values that have shaped her path.

The 43-year-old also discussed her significant achievements and the impact she strives to make, offering a glimpse into her perspective on her father's upcoming presidential campaign. As the Trump administration prepares to return to office, Ivanka emphasised her ongoing commitment to creating meaningful change for families across the nation.