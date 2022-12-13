'Not 1962 Anymore...': Arunachal Chief Minister On Border Clash With China

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu today said the Indian Army will give a befitting reply if someone tries to transgress. His remarks come just days after the soldiers of the two countries clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

"Yangtse is under my assembly constituency & every year I meet the Jawans & villagers of the area. It's not 1962 anymore. If anyone tries to transgress, our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply," Mr Khandu said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in Parliament on the incident in Yangtse, Tawang on December 9.

Mr Singh said Chinese troops tried to transgress the LAC which led to a scuffle between the troops. But the Indian soldiers "compelled the Chinese soldiers to return to their posts and prevented a land-grab," Mr Singh said.

There were no casualties or serious injuries to Indian troops in the scuffle, he added.

Border tensions between India and China vastly escalated in June 2020, when clashes broke out at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers died for the country and over 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured.

This was followed by several confrontations between the two nations, including one at the South Bank of Pangong Lake. After multiple meetings between military commanders, Indian and Chinese troops pulled back from key points including Gogra-Hot Springs in Ladakh.