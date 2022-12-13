'PLA (Chinese) Compelled To Return': 5 Points From Rajnath Singh Statement

"On 9 December 2022, PLA (People's Liberation Army of China) troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner."

"The ensuing face off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts."

"The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side."

"Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations."