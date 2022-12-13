India Starts Combat Air Patrols Over Arunachal Amid China Tension: Sources

Top sources said the Air Force had launched air patrols because of "enhanced Chinese air activity" across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. Yesterday it was revealed that Indian and Chinese troops clashed at the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh last week before disengaging.

Reports of fresh border clashes with China have triggered a political firestorm with the opposition aggressively taking on the government in parliament today.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in parliament soon on the clashes. He had met with all three military chiefs this morning to discuss India's response.

The latest clashes took place on December 9 at the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh. According to sources, Chinese troops crossed the LAC, which was contested by Indian soldiers in a "firm and resolute manner".

There were "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides" and the two sides "immediately disengaged from the area", the sources said.

According to government sources, such confrontations had been taking place since 2006 because of "differing perceptions" of the border.

"In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006. On 09 December 2022, Chinese troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner," said the sources.

The Indian commander in the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart to comply with "structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility", the government said.

This is the first time in a long time that such clashes have been reported between Indian and Chinese troops since skirmishes at Eastern Ladakh. The worst of these clashes broke out at Galwan Valley in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers died for the country and over 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured.