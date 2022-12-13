Opposition Plans Parliament Protest Over India-China Border Clash: 10 Facts

The December 9 face-off led to "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides" and the two sides "immediately disengaged from the area", an Army statement said.

Soon after the news spread, the Congress yesterday hit out at the centre, saying that the government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing the issue in Parliament.

Government sources have said the centre has "never dithered from any discussion and is prepared with facts". The government sources have said that a call will be taken on whether Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should make a statement on the floor of the House.

Several Congress leaders are set to move adjournment notices in both Houses for a discussion on the issue. The party has alleged that China's audacity has been fuelled by the Narendra Modi government's tendency to "suppress" the border issue.

Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad MP and chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, will also move an adjournment motion on the issue in Lok Sabha. He has accused the centre of keeping the country in the dark and asked why Parliament was not informed about the clash.

The Congress yesterday launched a multi-pronged attack on the government over the issue. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicise it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC since April 2020."

Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition party has been trying to "wake up" the government on the Chinese actions, but the ruling BJP is silent to "protect its political image".

The Congress also tweeted a video of Prime Minister Modi's speech made after the Galwan clash in which he said "no one occupied our land and no one has entered India and that none of our posts is in occupation of anyone else". "Had China been named, it would not have dared to raise its eyes towards India," it said.

Senior party leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Randeep Singh Surjewala also hit out at the government over the issue and called for a discussion in Parliament.