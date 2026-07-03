ISRO Gets Second Hoax Bomb Threat In 2 Days

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru received another hoax bomb threat on Friday, marking the second such incident in as many days.

According to police, an email written in Tamil was received on Friday morning claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the ISRO campus. Following standard security protocol, officials immediately alerted the police, evacuated the building, and conducted a comprehensive search with bomb disposal squads. No explosives were found, and the threat was declared a hoax.

The latest incident comes a day after ISRO received a similar bomb threat email, which also turned out to be false. The incident occured on July 2, when ISRO Headquarters (Antariksha Bhavan) on New BEL Road received an email threatening a bomb blast at the premises. Treating the threat with utmost seriousness, police teams rushed to the office and carried out a comprehensive search. However, no suspicious objects or explosives were found, confirming the email to be a hoax.

Following a complaint by the Administrative Officer of ISRO Headquarters, Sanjaynagar Police registered a case and launched an investigation. A special team was constituted to identify the sender using technical analysis and digital forensic evidence.

The investigation led police to Ghaziabad, where the individual responsible for sending the email was identified and secured. Police also seized the electronic device used to send the threatening message, and forensic examination confirmed that it had been used to send the bomb threat email to ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of Friday's email and identify those responsible.