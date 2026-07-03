ISRO Bomb Threat Email Traced To Ghaziabad, Sender Found Mentally Challenged

Bengaluru Police have solved the hoax bomb threat case involving the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarters after tracing the threatening email to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The suspect, who was identified through technical and digital evidence, was found to be mentally challenged, police said.

The incident came to light on July 2, when ISRO Headquarters (Antariksha Bhavan) on New BEL Road received an email threatening a bomb blast at the premises. Treating the threat with utmost seriousness, police teams rushed to the office and carried out a comprehensive search. However, no suspicious objects or explosives were found, confirming the email to be a hoax.

Following a complaint by the Administrative Officer of ISRO Headquarters, Sanjaynagar Police registered a case and launched an investigation. A special team was constituted to identify the sender using technical analysis and digital forensic evidence.

The investigation led police to Ghaziabad, where the individual responsible for sending the email was identified and secured. Police also seized the electronic device used to send the threatening message, and forensic examination confirmed that it had been used to send the bomb threat email to ISRO Headquarters in Bengaluru.

During the course of the investigation, officials found that the accused was mentally challenged. The electronic device has been seized as evidence, and further investigation into the case is underway.