ISRO Bomb Threat Sent By Mentally Challenged Man, Targeted NIA, Air India Too

A 36-year-old man accused of sending hoax bomb threat emails to several of India's most sensitive institutions, including ISRO, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and an Air India flight, has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Delhi Police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma, the accused, identified as Nishant Tyagi, was traced through technical surveillance after a detailed investigation.

Police said that on June 29, multiple threatening emails were sent claiming bombs had been planted at several high-security establishments. The targets included the NIA headquarters, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and an Air India flight operating from New Delhi to New York.

The emails triggered a major security response, with agencies immediately activating standard bomb threat protocols. However, thorough checks later confirmed that the threats were a hoax.

Following the incident, a special investigation team from the Chanakyapuri Sub-Division was formed under the supervision of ACP Arshdeep Singh Panwar, with SI Subhash leading the probe.

During the investigation, Delhi Police analysed the two Gmail accounts used to send the emails and traced the mobile number linked to them. Using technical surveillance, a police team reached Sanyog Nagar Bank Colony in Ghaziabad on June 30 and arrested Nishant Tyagi.

Police said Tyagi studied through open schooling and enrolled for graduation in 2010 but did not complete his degree.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused has been undergoing treatment for mental illness for several years. According to police, he has been suffering from health-related issues since 2008 and has received treatment at several reputed hospitals across the country. His family also confirmed his long medical history.

No suspicious material or explosives were recovered from his possession.

DCP Sharma said the investigation is continuing to determine the motive behind the emails and the circumstances under which they were sent. Further legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected.