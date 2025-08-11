ISRO Chief Shares Key To Success With Students. Here's What He Said

'No matter the heights you achieve, let honesty be the cornerstone of your success,' emphasised Dr. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, during the prestigious 21st Convocation Ceremony held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, Chennai.

Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, Government of India, along with Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, were conferred the prestigious Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in recognition of their outstanding contributions to science and technology.

Presiding over the ceremony was Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of SRMIST, who highlighted the institute's commitment to academic excellence and societal impact.

This year, a total of 9,769 degrees were awarded, comprising 7,586 males and 2,183 females. The distribution includes 8,994 undergraduate degrees (7,071 males and 1,923 females), 564 postgraduate degrees (423 males and 141 females), and 211 doctoral degrees (92 males and 119 females). Additionally, 157 rank medallists were honoured, including 93 first-rank holders, 39 second-rank holders, and 25 third-rank holders, celebrating academic excellence across disciplines.

The event was graced by CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, the Chief Guest for the occasion and he delivered an inspiring Convocation address to a full house of graduates, faculty, and dignitaries.

In his address, he stated, "Sincerity, hard work, and patience are the true keys to success. Challenges come to all, but it is overcoming them with determination that shapes your future. Embrace lifelong learning, remain humble, and always remember the sacrifices of your parents. With this spirit, the youth will lead India to become the world's foremost economic power by 2047."

Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation, Government of India said, "In the early days, with crucial support such as the small rocket donated by the USA, India's space programme took its first steps. Since then, India has made a giant leap in aerospace technology and a giant stride in defence technology, evolving into one of the world's leading nations. This remarkable progress reflects the unwavering vision and dedication of our scientists and engineers, propelling India toward a future defined by technological strength and national security."

The Annual Report of the Institution was presented by the Vice Chancellor, who said, "Women represent 56.4% of our Ph.D. scholars and 44.5% of rank holders, reflecting our commitment to gender equity and inclusive excellence."

He also emphasised, "Uplift others and lead with empathy. Carry forward the values of integrity, curiosity, resilience, and compassion. You are not just graduates, but torchbearers of inclusion, builders of equity, and catalysts of global change."

In recognition of their extraordinary contributions to science and national development, SRMIST conferred the prestigious Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc) upon Dr. V Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, Government of India, and Dr. M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

Dr. M Ravichandran said, "At this milestone, as you become professionals, remember success is about who you become over time. Embrace discipline, challenge yourself, build connections, and stay resilient. Cultivate passion and purpose with hard work. Join our nation's vision for 2047 with your skills, stay sincere, and your future will be rewarding."

Thousands of students received their degrees across disciplines, marking the culmination of years of rigorous academic pursuit.



