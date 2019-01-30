Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu To Visit India On February 11

Benjamin Netanyahu will hold talks with PM Modi during his visit. (AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will come to India on February for a day-long visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be second visit in just over a year.

He had visited India in January 2018 while Prime Minister Modi travelled to Tel Aviv in 2017, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to tour the Jewish state.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will be in India only for a day on February 11 and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been confirmed. Other details are being worked out," sources told news agency PTI.

Both the leaders spoke over the phone earlier this month when Israel's National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbath visited New Delhi. Ben-Shabbat also met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

His visit comes just ahead of Israel's parliamentary elections on April 9. Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping for a fourth straight electoral victory, has recently taken many trips to strengthen Israel's standing in the international community.