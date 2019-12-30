'Isolate BJP Everywhere': Mamata Banerjee Urges Political Parties On Citizenship Act

Whoever is conducting peaceful protest is being termed as anti-national, Mamata Banerjee said.

Lashing out at the BJP government for trying to brand the protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act as "anti-nationals", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged political parties and civil society groups to join hands and isolate BJP across the country.

Mentioning that the BJP is trying to take away the citizenship of legal citizens of the country, Mamata Banerjee said she will not allow the updation of the National Population Register (NPR), which has already been stayed by her government.

"BJP is planning to take away the citizenship of legal citizens. I would appeal to everybody to join hands against the BJP and isolate them everywhere," Mamata Banerjee said before the commencement of her 5-km-long protest march in Purulia town.

"I will not stop my protest till the CAA is withdrawn. Just ensure that your names are there in the voters list. The rest will be taken care of by me. No one will have to leave this country," she said.