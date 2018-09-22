All About Lake Como: The Dreamy Destination Of Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal's Engagement

Isha Ambani is getting engaged to Anand Piramal in Italy's Lake Como (File)

The daughter of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, is all set to exchange the ring with her long-time friend Anand Piramal in picturesque Lake Como, in northern Italy on the lap of Alps.

Anand and Isha have been long-time friends and both the families have known each other for over four decades.

While, India's richest man Mukesh Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, Anand's father Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, whose interests range from pharmaceuticals to financial services and real estate financing.

Isha is set to marry Anand in December. Anand reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar in May this year. The couple celebrated the occasion with a lunch, joined by their parents Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay.

Lake Como located in the Lombardy region of northern Italy, is known for its beautiful beaches, breathtaking landscapes and well-kept villages. Several Hollywood celebrities own villas and condos in this resort town.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will reportedly also have their wedding in Lake Como and November 20.

Hollywood A-listers like Julia Roberts, Catherine Zeta Jones, George Clooney and Julia Roberts own villas in this stunning destination.

Anand Piramal holds a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and a master's in business administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School. Isha Ambani holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and South Asian studies from Yale University and is expected to finish an MBA from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University by June this year.

Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty in 2012 and Piramal Swasthya, a rural health initiative. He is also an executive director of the Piramal Group, Ajay Piramal-led global business conglomerate, which has offices in 30 countries. Isha Ambani is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail and is credited for instilling a culture of youthful dynamism in the business.