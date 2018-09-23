Kiara Advani Congratulates 'Oldest Friend' Isha Ambani On Her Reported Engagement With Anand Piramal In Italy

Childhood photos of Isha Ambani and Kiara Advani (Courtesy kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani had the sweetest message for her "oldest friend" Isha Ambani, who reportedly got engaged to her longtime friend Anand Piramal, in the picturesque locales of Italy. Kiara delighted everyone by sharing a wonderful collage, which featured childhood photos of the duo. Kiara captioned the photo: "There are some special people who are a part of your life and you grow up with. My oldest friend, still as caring, as humble and as amazing as you were when we first met! My to be bridey, Ishu never ever let the child in you grow up forever your Aliu. Congratulations Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal." Pictures and videos from the reported engagement are being posted by fan pages but the families have not yet confirmed the latest development.

Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Janhvi Kapoor were in Lake Como for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's reported engagement. The celebs have shared photos of their decked up selves on social media but none alluded the occasion in their caption. Here are the pictures from Lake Como available so far:

Priyanka and Nick in Italy A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyaankachoprafc) on Sep 21, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

Isha Ambani and fiance Anand Piramal reportedly exchanged rings formalising their engagement. Anand, whose father Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group of companies, is believed to have proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar in May.

Kiara Advani had also attended Isha's brother Akash Ambani and his fiancee Shloka Mehta's engagement in June.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will feature in Good News starring Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Kiara is also part of Karan Johar's Kalank, which also features Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.