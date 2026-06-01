IPS Officer Raises Concern Over Indians' Conduct Abroad: "Brings A Bad Name To The Country"

Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra has sparked a discussion online after warning that inappropriate behaviour by Indian tourists abroad could eventually result in stricter visa policies for Indian citizens. Posting on X, Bothra stressed that carrying an Indian passport is not just a privilege but also a responsibility. He said travellers should respect local laws, maintain public decorum and be mindful of how their actions reflect on the country.

Bothra, who is currently serving as Additional DGP, CID Crime, and Transport Commissioner in Odisha, also argued that individuals whose conduct harms India's image abroad should face consequences. In serious cases, he suggested that temporary restrictions on foreign travel could be considered a deterrent.

"Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect local laws, behave properly in public, and protect the country's image," he wrote.

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Responding to a social media user who argued that Indians should not worry about how they are perceived abroad, Bothra clarified that his concern was practical rather than symbolic. He warned that repeated incidents could influence how host countries view Indian travellers and potentially affect future travel policies.

"No, I am not worried about what foreigners think of uncivilised and uncouth behaviour of some of us. What worries me more is that because of such behaviour, visa rules are getting tougher for all Indians. Thailand is recent example," he responded.

He further expressed concern over a growing number of viral videos showing Indians engaging in attention-grabbing activities in public spaces overseas, often for social media content. According to him, such incidents can shape perceptions of Indian travellers and may contribute to tougher regulations for future visitors.

"I just don't want people in host countries to look at us nervously, wondering which one of us will suddenly start dancing in a supermarket to make a reel," he added.

His remarks come amid the circulation of several videos showing groups of Indian tourists dancing or filming reels in public locations in countries including Vietnam and the United States. The trend has triggered debate online, with some users criticising such behaviour as disruptive and inconsiderate.

The bureaucrat's comments have since sparked mixed reactions online, with some users agreeing that tourists should be more mindful of local norms, while others argued that isolated incidents should not be used to judge all Indian travellers.

One user wrote, "True. visited Bangkok a few months ago n the place where we stayed was welcoming, peaceful till a group of fellow countrymen arrived. Late night drinkng, making loud noise, passing comments. It can easily push the boundaries of even the best of tolerant & decent human beings."

Another commented, "A decade and a half ago, many western countries used to trust Indian driving licences and issue their own licences in exchange. Not any more. Indian educational credentials and work experience are no longer trusted."

A thurd disagreed with the officer's statement, adding, "While the visa rules have been changed for all nationalities and not just Indians. In realpolitik, no country factors in civic sense. They just see your bank balance and proof of employment."