Meet Manoj Kumar Sharma, '12th Fail' Fame IPS Officer Who Got Key Mumbai Police Role

'12th Fail' fame IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the new Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Mumbai. He was previously serving in Maharashtra's State Law and Order department and will now oversee policing and public order in the country's financial capital.

A 2005-batch IPS officer, Sharma rose to national prominence after his life story inspired the blockbuster film 12th Fail, which showed his journey from extreme hardship to becoming a senior police officer.

During his earlier stints in the city, Sharma served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) and later as Additional Commissioner of Police for the Western Region. He has also served with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

His appointment comes as part of a sweeping administrative overhaul by the Maharashtra Home Department, which has ordered the transfer and promotion of more than 50 IPS officers across the state under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. The reshuffle is aimed at strengthening law enforcement and improving administrative efficiency across key police units and ranges.

Suvez Haq has been appointed Joint CP (Administration) while Anil Kumbhare takes charge as Joint CP (Law and Order). Outgoing Joint CP (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary has been shifted as Joint CP (Traffic).

Meanwhile, former Mumbai Joint CP (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam has been appointed Special Inspector General (Law and Order) for Maharashtra. Senior IPS officer Rajesh Pradhan, a 2003-batch officer, will now head Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) as Joint Commissioner.

Several other senior-level changes have also been announced across the state police setup. Former Force One chief Krishna Prakash has been transferred as Additional Director General of Police (Training), while Jai Kumar has been promoted and appointed Special IG of Force One.

Nishit Mishra has been elevated as Special IG (Training), while Datta Karale has been moved to the State Human Rights Commission. Pravin Padwal will replace him as Special IG of Nashik Range.

In the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Paramjit Singh Dahiya has been promoted as Special IG, ATS. C K Meena has been shifted from ATS to head the Konkan Range as Special IG.

The reshuffle also includes the appointment of Sanjay Darade as Pune Joint Commissioner of Police and Ranjan Sharma as Special IG of Kolhapur Range. Senior officer Sunil Phulari has been transferred from Kolhapur Range to CID (East).

Among other notable appointments, Mahesh Patil has been promoted as Special IG (Planning and Coordination), Jyoti Priya Singh has been posted as Special IG of the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Deepak Sakore has been appointed Joint CP of Navi Mumbai.

The reshuffle also includes transfers of three Deputy Commissioners of Police - Dixit Gedam, Pravin Munde and Krishnakant Upadhyay - who have been assigned new responsibilities.