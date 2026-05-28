Indian Tourists Perform Garba On Vietnam Airport Tarmac, Internet Says "Not The Place"

A video showing a group of Indian tourists performing Garba on an airport tarmac in Vietnam has triggered widespread debate online over travel etiquette and public behaviour abroad. The clip, widely shared across Instagram, Reddit and other social media platforms, appears to show travellers dancing in a circle near a parked VietJet Air aircraft. The impromptu performance seemingly took place shortly before or after boarding procedures, with several passengers nearby stopping to watch while others continued moving through the area.

In the video, members of the group can be seen enthusiastically performing traditional Garba steps in an open section of the tarmac close to the aircraft. Airport tarmacs are tightly controlled areas where passenger movement is usually restricted for safety reasons.

While some viewers described the moment as a joyful expression of culture, many others criticised the group for choosing a highly sensitive operational zone for the dance.

Watch the video here:

The video sparked concerns online about security, airport protocol, and public conduct, with many social media users arguing that such behaviour was inappropriate in an international travel setting. Several users said incidents like these reinforce negative stereotypes about Indian tourists abroad and called for better awareness of local rules and public decorum while travelling overseas.

One user wrote, "It's way too unnecessary. I don't see this with the old or previous generation of Gujaratis who live abroad."

Another said, "That's stupid and unnecessary. I'm Gujarati and love Garba, but this is too much."

A third added, "People are happy but need to understand the time and place and respect it as well."

The incident has also revived discussions around similar controversies involving Indian travel groups in recent years. In one episode in Austria, a large tourist group faced backlash after reportedly pressuring local street performers in Innsbruck to play Garba music. In another case, tourists in Dubai drew online criticism after organising a large dance circle inside the crowded observation deck of the Burj Khalifa.