Intruder Shot Dead By Security Forces Along India-Pakistan Border

The shooting took place at around 4 am on Monday. (Representational)

An intruder was killed by Border Security force (BSF) troops along the International Border in Jammu district on Monday, official sources said.

Troops traced movement of the intruder near the Baqarpur Border Out Post (BoP) along the IB in RS Pura sector at about 4 am and opened fire, they said.

The intruder's body is still lying near the fence, they said, adding, a police team has reached the spot.

