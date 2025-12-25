Drug-Addict Jalandhar Man Crosses India-Pak Border, Detained, Family Appeals For Help

A man from Punjab's Jalandhar, who is addicted to drugs, crossed the India-Pakistan border and was detained by the Pakistani Rangers. Sharanjit Singh, a native of Jalandhar's Bhoypur village, crossed the border into Pakistan on November 2, according to the police. Shahkot's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sukhpal Singh said Sharanjit's family filed a missing persons report on November 7.

However, the family got to know about Sharanjit's whereabouts weeks later when a photo of him handcuffed by the Pakistani Rangers went viral on social media.

Victim's Friend Left Him At Town Close To Pak Border

Speaking to NDTV, Sharanjit's parents said that he left the house on the evening of November 2. Sharanjit's friend Mandeep left him at Khemkaran, which is located just four kilometres from the Pakistan border. When Singh didn't return, his parents enquired about his whereabouts from Mandeep.

Mandeep lied to the family for several days but eventually revealed that he left Sharanjit at Khemkaran. On November 21, the family were left devastated after they received news through social media that Singh had been detained in Pakistan.

The man's family has appealed to the central government to bring him back home.

Shahkot's Station House Officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh said that after the missing persons report was filed on November 7, the Border Security Force (BSF) requested information about Sharanjit, following which it was revealed that the man crossed the border.

Victim Had Case Filed Against Him

Sharanjit's family said that he had been a wrestler for the last 10 years. However, he started using drugs in 2024.

Sharanjit became an addict and would often disobey his family and fight with them. His elder brother has been living in the United States for the last eight years, while his sister is a student in Punjab.

Earlier, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Sharanjit in connection with a brawl, and he was released from jail on October 17.