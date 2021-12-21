Intruder Shot Dead By Border Security Force Along Punjab Indo-Pak Border

The patrollers warned the intruder but he apparently didn't stop despite several requests. (File)

An intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector when he was trying to cross over from Indian territory at 6.45 am on Tuesday.

According to the BSF, the intruder, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was shot dead when the person was trying to jump over the fence from the Indian border. The patrolling team warned the intruder but he apparently didn't stop despite several requests.

Further details are awaited.