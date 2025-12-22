Border Force Constable Strays Into Bangladesh During Anti Smuggling Op Amid Fog, Returns Safely

A Border Security Force (BSF) constable, who inadvertently crossed into Bangladesh while attempting to foil a cattle smuggling bid along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, was safely returned to India by Sunday afternoon, officials said on Monday.

The constable, identified as Ved Prakash of the BSF's 174th Battalion, crossed the international boundary early Sunday during an operation against cattle smugglers.

Senior BSF officials clarified that the incident occurred amid dense fog, which severely reduced visibility in the border area during the early morning hours.

According to officials, the constable was part of a routine patrol and operational drill when he got separated from his team while chasing suspected smugglers.

"Due to heavy fog, the constable inadvertently strayed into Bangladeshi territory. Forces from both sides immediately established contact, and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) handed him over to the BSF by Sunday afternoon," an official told ANI.

Dismissing speculation of abduction, BSF officials said the constable was not kidnapped by smugglers. "It is believed that local residents caught him soon after he crossed the border and subsequently handed him over to the BGB, Bangladesh's border guarding force, which coordinated with their counterparts in the BSF for his safe return.

Following the incident, BSF has stepped up vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district.

Officials said additional precautionary measures have been put in place, including intensified coordinated patrols, enhanced surveillance, and increased deployment in vulnerable stretches to curb trans-border crimes.

"Patrolling has been increased in all sensitive areas to prevent criminals and miscreants from taking advantage of the foggy conditions. Extra efforts are being made to stop cross-border movement and smuggling attempts during the winter season," an official said.

Cattle smuggling remains a persistent challenge along the India-Bangladesh border, particularly during winter when smugglers exploit poor visibility caused by dense fog in the early morning hours. The BSF, which is mandated to guard the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border, routinely conducts intensified operations during this period to prevent smuggling and other trans-border crimes.

