3 Killed As Drunk Driver Ploughs Truck Into Crowd, Vehicles In Indore

A truck driven by a drunk man ploughed into pedestrians and vehicles in Indore, leaving at least three people dead and several others critically injured. Witnesses described scenes of horror, with bodies lying mangled on the road and screams of panic filling the air. The death count, officials fear, may rise as many victims are critical.

Police said the out-of-control truck entered a restricted area in Shikshak Nagar on Airport Road on Monday and rammed a crowd of people as well as 10 vehicles.

"The driver was heavily drunk. He first hit two bikers at Ramchandra Nagar intersection, dragging their vehicles along, and then continued recklessly towards the Bada Ganpati area," confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Lalchandani. "The driver has been caught and taken to Malharganj police station."

Witnesses said many of the bodies were badly crushed, with parts scattered on the road. Residents and passersby immediately rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.

Amid the chaos, the truck itself caught fire. Initial reports suggested that angry locals torched the vehicle, but witnesses clarified that a motorcycle became wedged under the truck after the first collision. The friction caused the bike's fuel tank to explode, setting the truck ablaze. The blaze intensified the panic at the site, forcing fire brigade teams to intervene alongside police and paramedics.

Hospitals across Indore were put on emergency alert. Two bodies were taken to the district hospital, while the Maharaja Yeshwant Rao deployed a special team and reserved beds in its emergency ward to treat the injured.

Witnesses recounted how bystanders desperately pleaded with the driver to stop as the truck dragged trapped motorcycles and bodies. Instead, the vehicle sped on uncontrollably until it reached Bada Ganpati, where it went up in flames and came to a stop.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an investigation.

"The truck accident that occurred in Indore today is tragic. After obtaining detailed information about this incident, I have directed the additional chief secretary (Home) to go to Indore for inspection. I have also directed that a preliminary factual investigation be conducted into the reasons for the entry of heavy vehicles into the city before 11 pm. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he posted in Hindi on X.