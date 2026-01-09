Ex-Madhya Pradesh Minister's Daughter Among 3 Killed In Indore Accident

A speeding car rammed into a truck in Indore early Friday, killing three people on the spot. The car was reportedly carrying four people, including Prerna Bachchan, daughter of former Home Minister Bala Bachchan, and Prakhar Kasliwal, son of Congress state spokesperson Anand Kasliwal.

Prerna, Prakhar and a third occupant of the car, identified as Mana Sandhu, were killed in the crash. The fourth occupant of the car, Anushka Rathi, is critically injured.

Driver Of Car Consumed Alcohol: Police

The accident occurred at around 5.15 am in the Ralamandal area of Indore. According to the police, Prerna, Prakhar, Mana, and Anushka were travelling in a grey-coloured Tata Nexon car (registration number MP13 ZS 8994).

It was Prakhar Kasliwal's birthday, and the group was returning to Indore after celebrating at a party. Prakhar was driving the car. The car allegedly went out of control and rammed into the truck. Anushka, who sustained severe injuries, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Citing preliminary information, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishnalal Chandani told reporters that Prakhar was under the influence of alcohol when he was driving.

"The vehicle is believed to have been moving at a speed of over 100 kmph. Liquor bottles were recovered from the car. It has also come to light that a party was going on at Coco Farm before the accident," DCP Chandani added.

Madhya Pradesh CM, Congress Condole Deaths

In a post on X, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ विधायक श्री बाला बच्चन जी की सुपुत्री प्रेरणा बच्चन सहित तीन व्यक्तियों की सड़क दुर्घटना में मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत वेदनापूर्ण है। सभी को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं।



ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति और घायल अनुष्का राठी के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की… — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 9, 2026

"The news of the tragic road accident resulting in the death of three individuals, including Smt Prerna Bachchan, daughter of senior Congress MLA Shri Bala Bachchan ji, is extremely heartbreaking. I offer my humble tribute to all the departed. I pray to God for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and the swift recovery of the injured Anushka Rathi. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the bereaved family," Chief Minister Yadav said.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, "We have received the heartbreaking news of the demise of Prakhar, son of Shri Anand Kasliwal Jain, spokesperson of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, in a road accident in Indore.

"May God grant a place to the departed soul at His holy feet and bestow upon the family the strength to bear this thunderbolt-like blow. Om Shanti," Nath added.

