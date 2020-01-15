'Necessary Action Will Be Taken': IndiGo On Pilot's Rant At Two Passengers

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded to the abuse by an IndiGo pilot (Representational)

Budget carrier IndiGo today said that it is investigating an incident involving its pilot who is accused of verbal abuse and threatening a passenger over request for wheelchair assistance in the plane at the Bengaluru airport. The airline's clarification came a day after Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that his office got in touch with the airline over the incident which took place on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight on Tuesday.

In the deeply disturbing and shocking incident took place after the plane landed at Bengaluru airport, the pilot - Jayakrishna - told the passenger - Supriya Unni Nair after she asked for a wheelchair for her 75-year-old mother. The cabin crew, according to Ms Nair, said that they do not have access to the wheelchair.

"We will teach you some manners... will ensure you are detained and spend a night in jail," the pilot, who now has been "off-rostered", is reported to have said.

"We are aware of the complaint raised by a passenger on the Chennai-Bangalore flight last night. The matter is under internal review and necessary action will be taken," IndiGo said.

IndiGo said it is very cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is its "constant endeavour" to provide a "courteous and hassle-free experience" to its passengers.

"Our team is in touch with the customer to ensure her concern is understood well and to help avoid such experiences in future," the airline added.

Ms Nair also shared the incident on Twitter, detailing the disturbing incident as it happened, providing a detailed account of what happened. She also said the captain had threatened her with "dire consequences" if she posted this story on social media.

"Your captain on 6E-806 from Chennai to Bengaluru on January 13, Jayakrishna, threatened and prevent me and my 75-year-old diabetic mom from disembarking... threatened to arrest us because we asked for wheelchair assistance," she wrote.

I requested my office to contact @IndiGo6E as soon as I saw the tweet by Ms @SupriyaUnniNair about the pilot's behaviour with her & her 75 yr old mother in need of wheelchair assistance.

The airline has informed @MoCA_GoI that the pilot has been off-rostered pending full enquiry https://t.co/NVkjr6ubti - Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 14, 2020

She also claimed that the pilot said she has paid "piddly" Rs 2,000 and she does not own the aircraft. "I will make sure you are barred from the skies," the pilot said, according to Ms Nair.