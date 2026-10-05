IndiGo Airfares To Increase From Tomorrow As Jet Fuel Prices Rise

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Monday announced a hike in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights in the wake of rising jet fuel prices.

The revised charges will be effective from October 6 and will push airfares higher.

The quantum of hike ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 350 for domestic flights depending on distance. The hike in surcharge has also been effected for international flights, the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo said the continuous rise in fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14 per cent, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade.

"Given that Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) makes up a significant share of airlines' operating costs, this rise is expected to impact airlines' cost structures and network economics, including those of IndiGo," the statement said.

In view of the situation, the airline said it has marginally re-calibrated its fuel charges across its domestic as well as international flights.

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