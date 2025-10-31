India's Women Health Campaign Sets 3 Guinness World Records

India has achieved three Guinness World Records under the nationwide 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' (SNSPA), a campaign focused on preventive and women-centric healthcare.

The records were set for the most people to register on a healthcare platform in one month, at over 3.21 crore, the most people to sign up for breast cancer screening online in one week, at over 9.94 lakh, and the most people to register for vital signs screening online in one week at the state level, at over 1.25 lakh.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the campaign reached every district in the country, with 19.7 lakh health camps held and over 11 crore people participating across health platforms.

During the campaign, more than 1.78 crore people were screened for hypertension, 1.73 crore for diabetes and 69.5 lakh for oral cancer.

Over 62.6 lakh antenatal check-ups were conducted, 1.43 crore vaccine doses administered and 1.51 crore anaemia tests carried out.

More than 85.9 lakh women were screened for tuberculosis, 10.2 lakh for sickle cell disease and 2.14 crore individuals took part in counselling and wellness sessions.

In addition, over 2.68 lakh Nikshay Mitra were registered during the campaign with active participation from My Bharat volunteers. Nikshay Mitra is a title given to people who pledge support to tuberculosis patients under the Government's National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).

More than 20 ministries and departments, including central government institutes, medical colleges and private organisations, took part, making it a "whole-of-government" campaign. Members of Parliament, MLAs and officials from various ministries also participated in the nationwide effort.

The ministry said the recognition marks a milestone in India's efforts to combine public health outreach with digital innovation and community participation.

Speaking about the initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Our mothers and sisters, our women power, are the foundation of the nation's progress. If a mother is healthy, the whole family stays healthy." The campaign, he added, reflects the spirit of service and the resolve of "Bharat First."

Over five lakh Panchayati Raj representatives, 1.14 crore school and college students, 94 lakh members of self-help groups and around five lakh participants from other community platforms were part of the campaign.

Launched on September 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held till October 2 as part of 'Poshan Month', the campaign focused on improving the health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls and children.