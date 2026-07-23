India's Undernourished Population Falls 42%, But Cost Of Food Big Challenge: UN Report

India's fight against hunger is showing measurable results. But a healthy meal remains beyond the reach of millions.

The latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) 2026 report by five United Nations agencies says India has made one of the biggest gains in reducing hunger over the past two decades. At the same time, it warns that rising food costs continue to make nutritious diets unaffordable for a large section of the population.

The numbers tell two very different stories.

India's undernourished population has fallen by around 42 per cent over the last 20 years, reflecting improvements in food security and welfare programmes. Between 2019 and 2025, the number of Indians unable to afford a healthy diet also dropped by nearly 29 per cent, although around 520 million people still cannot buy nutritious food regularly.

'Affordability Biggest Hurdle'

The report estimates that the cost of a healthy diet in India has climbed by more than one-third over the past six years, reaching about $4.11 per person a day in purchasing power parity terms. That means many families may have enough to fill their stomachs, but not enough to eat balanced, nutritious meals rich in fruits, vegetables, pulses and protein. So, the issue is no longer just about access to calories. It is increasingly about access to affordable nutrition.

The findings come as food inflation continues to pressure household budgets, forcing many consumers to prioritise cheaper staples over healthier options. Experts say sustained investment in agriculture, efficient supply chains and lower food wastage will be essential if India wants to turn hunger gains into better nutrition outcomes.

Significantly, India is battling both undernutrition and prevalence of overweight. As per the report, in 2024, close to a third of Indian children under five, 32.9 per cent, were stunted, a marker of chronic undernutrition, down from 41.7 per cent in 2012. However, even as child stunting fell, prevalence of overweight in children has risen from 2.1 per cent to 3.7 per cent over the same period. Obesity among the adult population has doubled.

Global Hunger Declines For 3rd Year In A Row

India's progress has also contributed to a broader global trend.

According to the UN report, global hunger declined for the third straight year in 2025. Around 645 million people, or 7.8 per cent of the world's population, experienced hunger last year, down from 8.1 per cent in 2024 and 8.6 per cent in 2022. Asia, led by India, accounted for a significant share of that improvement, while Latin America and parts of Africa also registered gains.

Yet the world is still far from achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030.

The report estimates that 2.69 billion people globally still cannot afford a healthy diet. Africa remains the worst-hit region, with more than 309 million people facing hunger and nearly two-thirds of its population unable to afford nutritious food.

Climate Change Threatens Food Supplies

The UN has also cautioned against complacency.

Climate change, extreme weather events, conflicts and disruptions to global trade continue to threaten food supplies and push up prices. Fresh risks, including weather shocks linked to a possible El Niño and geopolitical tensions affecting global trade routes, could quickly reverse recent gains if governments fail to strengthen food systems.

For India, the next challenge is ensuring that every household can afford food that is not just sufficient, but also nutritious.