Indian Student Banned By American Airlines For Peeing On Co-Passenger

The airline stated that they will not allow the passenger on board in the future.

An Indian passenger on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger while drunk on Saturday. The accused has been identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra, a student at a US university, and has been banned by the airline.

According to a statement by American Airlines, flight AA292 from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm.

The airline stated that they will not allow the passenger on board in the future. "Upon aircraft arrival, the Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of the crew and aircraft. After disturbing the safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G," American Airlines said, according to news agency ANI.

The American Airlines pilot contacted Delhi ATC before landing regarding an unruly passenger on board and sought security. It was informed to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for necessary action. "After the landing of the aircraft, CISF personnel took him out from the aircraft and the said passenger misbehaved with CISF personnel too," an airport official told ANI.

The airport police have taken note of the incident and are taking legal action against the passenger. "We have received a complaint of urination on a co-passenger from American Airlines against one person Arya Vohra who is a student in the USA and resident of Defence Colony, Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action," a senior Delhi Police official said.

India's aviation regulator has also sought a detailed report from the airline company. "We have received a report from the concerned airline. They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action," a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told news agency ANI.

In November, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight. The incident triggered a huge uproar as it was not reported to the authorities by the airline and only came to light after the victim wrote to N Chandrasekaran, boss of the Tata Group, which owns Air India. Mr Mishra was later arrested by Delhi Police.