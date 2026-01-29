Indian, South Asian Airlines Will Need 3,300 New Aircraft By 2044: Boeing

Airlines in India and South Asia will need nearly 3,300 new aircraft over the next two decades as passenger air traffic in the region is projected to grow at an average of seven per cent annually, Boeing said, highlighting a sharp expansion in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.

According to Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook for South Asia, the surge in demand will see the region's total aircraft fleet grow from 795 planes currently to about 2,925 by 2044, accounting for both new additions and replacement of older aircraft. The growth is being driven by a rising middle class, sustained economic expansion and continued investment in airports and air connectivity, particularly in India.

Single-aisle aircraft are expected to dominate this expansion, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of all new deliveries. Boeing said airlines are increasingly relying on these jets to boost network flexibility on fast-growing short- and medium-haul routes, as domestic air travel expands and passengers continue to shift from rail to air.

"As air travel becomes more integral to how people and goods move in India and South Asia, airlines will strengthen networks, scale fleets and invest in services and technical personnel to support long-term growth," said Ashwin Naidu, Boeing's Managing Director of Commercial Marketing for Eurasia and the Indian Subcontinent.

He added that more efficient and versatile aircraft would enable strong growth opportunities for both established and emerging airlines in the region.

The outlook also points to a significant expansion in long-haul international travel. As India grows as a key hub for global passenger and cargo traffic, Indian and South Asian airlines are projected to expand and diversify their international networks. Boeing expects the region's widebody aircraft fleet to more than triple by 2044, supporting increased travel to destinations in the Middle East, Europe and North America.

Air cargo demand is also set to rise sharply. Boeing said growth in high-tech manufacturing in India, along with the expanding role of e-commerce, will drive the need for more freight aircraft. The region's fleet of new and converted freighters is expected to grow five times its current size over the next 20 years to support rising air cargo volumes.

Between 2025 and 2044, Boeing estimates deliveries of around 2,875 single-aisle aircraft, 395 widebody jets, about 20 freighters and fewer than 10 regional jets to airlines in India and South Asia, taking total deliveries to approximately 3,290 aircraft.

Supporting this scale of expansion will also require major investment in people and services. Boeing said the aviation industry in India and South Asia will need more than $195 billion in aviation services such as maintenance, repair and modification, digital services and training over the next two decades. The sector is also expected to require around 141,000 new aviation professionals, including about 45,000 pilots, 45,000 technicians and 51,000 cabin crew.

Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook has been published annually since 1961 and is widely used by airlines, suppliers and policymakers to assess long-term trends shaping the global aviation industry.