Indian Security Agencies Have Established Their Supremacy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Indian security agencies have succeeded in establishing their supremacy and no one can ignore the country anymore in any field nor stop anyone from moving forward.

Addressing the inaugural session of a three-day conference of the DGPs and IGPs, he said India is now definitely safe, strong, and on a good footing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PMO in a release said Prime Minister Modi will attend the All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police being held at the National Agricultural Science Complex.

"Since 2014, the prime minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference. Unlike the symbolic presence of prime ministers earlier, he sits through all major sessions of the conference," it said.

The prime minister not only listens patiently to all the inputs but also encourages free and informal discussions so that new ideas can come up, the release of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

This provides a congenial atmosphere for the top police officials of the country to directly brief the prime minister on key policing and internal security issues, and give open and frank recommendations, it said.

The release said that guided by the vision of the prime minister, the conference has started discussions on futuristic themes in policing and security.

On the first day of the conference, the home minister also distributed a police medals for meritorious service and gave trophies to the top three police stations of the country.

Topics such as security challenges along the land borders with Nepal and Myanmar, strategies to identify overstaying foreigners in India and targeting of Maoist strongholds were discussed, officials said.

Over the next two days, the top police leadership of the country will deliberate on emerging security challenges and opportunities along with experts, field functionaries and academia.

"Under the leadership of Modi, Indian security agencies have succeeded in establishing their supremacy. Today, no one can ignore India in any field, nor anyone can stop you from moving forward," he said.

Mr Shah said earlier the country's problems were geographical, now the problems are becoming thematic, and for this security agencies have to bring about a paradigm shift in their strategy and approach.

"Earlier we had single dimensional problems, but now the problems are multi-dimensional. To deal with them, we have to be two steps ahead of those who commit crimes. We have to change the method of urban policing rapidly. Even on capacity building of the police, a lot of attention has to be paid," he said.

Mr Shah said to make internal security impenetrable, the police have to be empowered and the Modi government and the home ministry will fully cooperate with states.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, he said there was a time when children from Jammu and Kashmir used to go to study in other parts of the country due to militancy. "But today 32,000 children from other parts of the country are studying in Jammu and Kashmir," Mr Shah said. "Similarly the amount of investment that has come in the last four years is more than what it had come to Jammu and Kashmir in the last 70 years," he said.

