"Whose Money Parked In Momo Factory?" Amit Shah On Kolkata Warehouse Fire

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee government over the devastating fire at the Anandapur warehouses near Kolkata, calling it a result of "corruption" and demanding a thorough probe into the incident.

Speaking at the BJP Karyakarta Sammelan in North 24 Parganas, Shah said the tragedy raised serious questions about the state administration and its handling of the situation.

In his address, Shah said, "As I stand before this massive gathering of workers, I want to begin by paying tribute to all the workers who lost their lives in the fire at the Momo factory in the Anandpur warehouse. The Anandapur fire was not an accident. Mamata Banerjee government corruption is the cause. Whose money is parked in the momo factory? Who has the momo factory owner taken a foreign flight with? Why has the owner not been arrested?"

He further questioned the government's response to the tragedy, saying, "The fire incident is screaming that your party's corruption cannot be involved behind the fire. Thirty-two hours later your minister reached the spot. Labourers were screaming inside and you were silent?"

Shah demanded that the Chief Minister order a full investigation into the fire, saying, "I demand from the Bengal Chief Minister to seek a probe in this matter and culprits should be jailed."

The fire, which broke out at a decorator's warehouse in the Anandapur area, quickly spread to an adjoining godown used by Wow! Momo. Many workers were asleep when the blaze started and could not escape in time.

The death count reached 21, and authorities have warned that the number may rise as search operations continue. Police have collected 16 DNA samples from relatives to help identify the victims.

Families of several workers have filed missing person reports, fearing their loved ones may still be trapped under the debris. Investigators are also examining whether proper fire safety guidelines were followed at the Wow! Momo warehouse, which spanned 12,000 square feet and stored packaging materials, beverages, and other supplies. Piles of materials were seen at the main entrance, possibly blocking movement.

The incident has sparked political tension in the state. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari staged a protest at the site, holding the Chief Minister responsible for the tragedy.