21 Die After Fire In 2 Warehouses, Including 1 Owned By Wow Momo, In Kolkata

The death count in the devastating fire that ripped through two adjoining warehouses in the Anandapur area on the southern outskirts of Kolkata has risen to 21, with authorities warning that the number could climb further as search operations continue. Several people are still missing, police said. Thursday afternoon, 16 DNA samples of the relatives have been collected, officials said, which will be sent for DNA mapping.

The blaze broke out before dawn at a decorator's warehouse in Anandapur and quickly spread to an adjacent godown operated by Wow! Momo, a momo outlet chain. Many of the workers inside were asleep when the fire started. According to police, they were unable to escape in time, leading to multiple fatalities.

Families of several workers have since filed missing person reports, fearing that their relatives may still be trapped under debris.

The Investigation

Police have arrested Gangadhar Das, the owner of the gutted Pushpanjali Decorators warehouse, on charges of causing death by negligence. He was picked up from the Garia area on Tuesday night by the police, underwent a medical examination on Wednesday, and was produced in a sub-divisional court. On Thursday, he was remanded to police custody until February 4.

Police sources said that four workers from the decorators' company survived the blaze and may be brought back to the site, if required, to help reconstruct events.

Role Of Wow! Momo

The incident has also raised serious questions about the operations of Wow! Momo, a momo outlet chain, whose warehouse was severely damaged in the fire. Police sources said the company had rented the godown from Gangadhar Das and that investigators are examining whether fire safety guidelines were followed.

According to information gathered during the ground investigation, Wow! Momo operated a 12,000-square-foot warehouse at the site. It was used to store packaging materials, beverages and other essential supplies, much of which was destroyed in the fire. Stacks of piled-up materials were seen at the main entrance of the warehouse, potentially obstructing movement.

Investigators have also found that the warehouse and godown complex lacked permission from the fire department. The facility was located in the marshy Nazirabad area, a relatively remote stretch near Anandapur along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. This part of eastern Kolkata, once a major water body for the city, has been increasingly filled up illegally over recent years, according to local residents.

Search operations are continuing to rule out the possibility that more people remain trapped inside the charred structure. Fire department officials are examining the premises to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Conflicting Accounts

Wow! Momo has issued statements acknowledging fatalities among its staff. In an initial statement, the company said three of its workers had been killed. In a later, more detailed statement issued on Wednesday, the company said it had lost two employees and one contracted security guard in the January 26 fire.

The company said the blaze broke out around 3 am at a neighbouring warehouse and spread rapidly into one of its godown premises, leading to a complete burnout of the facility. According to Wow Momo, the fire reportedly originated due to unauthorised cooking activities at the adjoining warehouse.

"This fire engulfed not only our men, but our spirit too. As part of its commitment, the company announced a lump-sum compensation of Rs 10 lakh to each affected family, lifetime monthly salary support for the bereaved families and education support for the children of the deceased," the statement read.

The West Bengal government has also announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for each of the families of those killed. Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said the compensation would be handed over once the bodies or body parts were identified, adding that court permission would be sought to conduct DNA tests.

Political Fallout

On Thursday, Leader of the Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari staged a protest at the site, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being responsible for the fire.

Families of the victims have expressed anguish over what they see as glaring safety lapses at the warehouses and have demanded accountability.

One of the biggest questions investigators are now trying to answer is why those trapped inside were unable to escape. Police are examining whether doors were shut from the outside and whether exit routes were blocked.

