BJP vs Trinamool Fight Escalates Over Kolkata Warehouse Fire Incident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal over the warehouse fire in Anandapur that claimed at least 27 lives.

While addressing a party workers' conference in Barackpore, near Kolkata, Amit Shah said, "Anandapur fire was not an accident. Mamata Banerjee's government's corruption is the cause. I want to pray for the departed souls. Whose money is parked in the Momo factory? Who has the Momo factory owner taken a foreign flight with? Why has the owner not been arrested?"

He added that if the BJP forms a government in West Bengal, then a judicial enquiry will be conducted under a Supreme Court judge.

A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at a warehouse on the city fringes. The warehouse was being used to store decorations and was sublet to a Momo chain company. 12 fire tenders brought the fire under control, but families lost 27 of their loved ones. The police have recovered charred skeletons of 16 and sent them for DNA testing to ascertain their identity. Police have arrested three people, including the warehouse owner and the Momo company management.

Responding to the Home Minister's charges against the Mamata Banerjee government, TMC National General Secretary Abhisek Banerjee said, "It's not possible for the government to go check every private warehouse in the state. An unfortunate incident has occurred. Three people have been arrested, including Wow Momo's management. TMC doesn't play vulture politics over deaths. I urge the media to join hands with the administration to ensure such incidents don't happen in the future."

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari yesterday led a procession of hundreds of party supporters at Narendrapur near Kolkata