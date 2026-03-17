'BJP, Poll Body Responsible If Anything Happens In Bengal': Mamata Banerjee

Hitting out at the BJP and the Election Commission for the transfer of key officials, including the chief secretary, ahead of Assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said they will be responsible for whatever happens in the state from now until a new government is formed.

Announcing the names of 291 candidates for the elections, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, the Trinamool Congress chief brought up the transfer of the state's top bureaucrat, chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty, and others, and reiterated her claim that the BJP was "anti-women".

Terming the Election Commission the "BJP's Commission", she said, "I want to tell them they have transferred the chief secretary, home secretary and several police officers. You are playing a brilliant game, but why are you doing it for the BJP from the background? Do it out in the open. You can even campaign for them."

"You have taken all our powers... You are changing all the officers. What will happen if a disaster happens now? The chief secretary who knew the situation in the state has been transferred. The BJP and the EC will have to take the responsibility now. If there is a law and order issue, they will be responsible. Who will ensure schools run smoothly?" she asked.

Attacking the BJP over the LPG crisis, the chief minister alleged that there is no gas, but the BJP is "sitting with cash" to manipulate polls.

'Protecting Bengal's Identity'

Banerjee said the upcoming election is not just about forming a government but protecting the identity and existence of Bengal.

Alleging the misuse of central agencies, the chief minister said if the BJP has confidence in its strength, it should fight the election without using them, without bringing outsiders into the state, and without creating artificial crises. She said elections should be fought peacefully and with dignity, maintaining democratic values.

Banerjee also said the people of Bengal will hold the BJP accountable in the elections and that the Trinamool Congress will win more seats than before and return to power with a stronger mandate. Appealing to voters, she said, "Boycott the BJP. Vote for Trinamool. Vote for Bengal."

In a democracy, she said, the final decision always lies with the people, and the people of Bengal know how to protect their dignity and rights.