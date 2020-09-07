IIT Delhi Clarifies After Row Over Ad For Dog Handler

The qualification intended in the advertisement was ''Bachelor of Veterinary Science''.

A faux pas in a job advertisement for the position of a dog handler put up the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi created quite a buzz on social media, prompting the institute to issue a clarification and cancel the recruitment.

On August 26, IIT-Delhi had sought applications for the post of a dog handler, and the notice stated that the eligibility criteria was "B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree". This led to a social media storm.

In a statement issued on September 6, the institute said, "In reference to a job advertisement dated 26-08-2020 for a post titled "Dog Handler" (on purely contract basis), IIT Delhi would like to clarify that the minimum qualification as mentioned in the advertisement got inadvertently copied from another job advertisement."

The qualification intended in the advertisement was ''Bachelor of Veterinary Science'', it said, adding that the recruitment process was cancelled after the mistake was brought to the notice of the higher authorities.

"A fresh process in due course will be initiated to hire a Consultant (on purely contract basis) with suitable minimum qualification required for the job profile that involves proper care of a large number of stray dogs on the campus (providing them medical aid like vaccination, medicine, IV drip etc. and food), handling of issues and challenges relating to stray dogs, liaison with campus community- students, employees, construction workers etc., local government bodies and NGO," the statement said.