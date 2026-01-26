IIT Delhi Conference On Caste And Race Sparks Controversy, Institute Sets Up Fact-Finding Panel

New Delhi: A conference organised at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has triggered a political and academic storm after concerns were raised over the choice of speakers and the nature of discussions at the event, prompting the institute to set up a fact-finding committee.

The controversy centres on a conference titled "Celebrating 25 Years of Durban: Indian Contributions to Combatting Caste and Racism", organised by the Critical Philosophy of Caste and Race (CPCR) research study group under IIT Delhi's Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. The event was held from January 16 to 18, 2026, at the institute's Senate Hall.

Former interim Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mannem Nageswara Rao, took to social media platform X to publicly question the conference and the existence of the CPCR group, alleging that its activities were "anti-national" and aimed at undermining national unity.

In a post addressed to IIT Delhi Director Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Mr Rao claimed the CPCR group was part of what he described as an "anti-Hindu deep state initiative". He alleged that the group had been organising similar conferences since at least 2024 and accused the institute's leadership of tacitly approving such events by allowing them to be held on campus.

Mr Rao also criticised IIT Delhi for constituting what he termed a "narrow" fact-finding committee focused only on the choice of speakers, alleging it was an attempt to deflect criticism. He demanded the immediate disbanding of the CPCR group, a ban on its future activities, disciplinary action against faculty members involved, and a probe into the group's funding sources.

Why The Backlash?

The backlash primarily stems from objections to the speaker lineup and thematic focus of the conference, which examined caste, racism, and their intersections within Indian society. Critics argue that some speakers and discussions promote narratives that portray India negatively on international platforms and equate caste with race, a comparison that remains politically sensitive.

Several keynote speakers and panellists associated with anti-caste and anti-racism movements, both from India and abroad, were part of the event. Critics have claimed that such platforms risk being misused for ideological or political purposes rather than academic inquiry.

IIT Delhi Responds

Responding to the controversy, IIT Delhi issued a statement acknowledging that "serious concerns have been raised over the choice of speakers and content of the conference".

"The Institute has sought an explanation from the concerned faculty, and a fact-finding committee with independent members has also been set up to investigate concerns raised about the conference," the statement said.

The institute added that appropriate action would be taken in accordance with institutional protocols, based on the findings of the committee.

"IIT Delhi remains committed to national goals, academic integrity, and established institutional guidelines," the statement said.

Earlier CPCR Events Also Under Scrutiny

The CPCR group has previously organised conferences at IIT Delhi, including a March 2024 event devoted to discussions on caste and racism, based on a special issue of the international journal Critical Philosophy of Race. That conference explored comparative studies of caste and racial discrimination and featured academic contributions from Indian and international scholars.