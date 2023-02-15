Indian High Commission In Sri Lanka Closes Visa Centre After Security Incident

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. (Representational)

The visa processing centre of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has been closed temporarily due to a security incident reported there last night, the mission announced on Wednesday.

According to a police source, an alleged break-in took place at the visa centre, prompting the Indian High Commission to close the visa processing operation.

"Due to a security incident reported last night, visa application centre, IVS Pvt. Ltd, Colombo would remain closed until further notice," the mission said in a statement.

"All applicants are requested to reschedule their appointments with IVS Pvt. Ltd accordingly," it said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

