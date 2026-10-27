Indian Firm L&T Wins Major Dhaka Metro Contract

While the India-Bangladesh relationship is in the midst of a reset, trade ties are receiving a boost, with an Indian firm, Larsen & Toubro, winning a major order for the Dhaka Metro in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh government is set to implement three metro rail projects in Dhaka at a total cost of Tk 2.5 trillion (250,000 crore). The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in Bangladesh has approved a total of 12 projects involving an estimated cost of Tk 1.69 trillion (1,68,780 crore), including three metro rail projects to facilitate an environment-friendly mass transportation system in the capital of the country, Dhaka.

The transportation infrastructure business vertical of L&T has secured major Design & Build orders for two key system packages of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line 1), that is, Dhaka Metro, in Bangladesh. The company classifies contracts valued above Rs 5,000 crore as major orders.

The orders comprise Contract Package CP09 - Track Works & Electrical Systems, and Contract Package CP10 - Signalling, Telecommunications & Platform Screen Doors (PSD). These pertain to the first underground metro project in Bangladesh, Larsen and Toubro said.

Prior to this, L&T had won and delivered the integrated railway systems package for Dhaka Metro Line 6, Bangladesh's first metro rail corridor, which is currently in commercial operation.

Commenting on this, Ramkumar S, Senior Vice President & Head - Transportation Infrastructure, L&T, stated: "The repeat orders from Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) are a testament to L&T's capabilities in delivering large-scale, integrated urban transit projects globally. With a strong track record of delivering E&M systems for the Dhaka Metro Line 6 with the highest standards of quality and timely execution, and more recently, for the Jakarta Metro, which is under execution, we are well positioned to leverage our experience in seamlessly integrating multiple systems in close coordination with OEMs and stakeholders."

The Dhaka Metro Line 1 project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will provide a modern mass transit system spanning approximately 31 km. It includes the Airport Route from Kamalapur to Airport and the Purbachal Route from Natun Bazar to Purbachal Terminal, with 19 stations and a depot at Pitalganj.

This morning, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman invited Japanese investors, businesses and financial institutions to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh and become partners in the country's next phase of economic growth in a joint address in Tokyo after a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"Together, the two packages form the core operational systems of Dhaka Metro Line 1, and will deliver a safe, reliable and world-class urban transit solution for the people of Dhaka," Larsen and Toubro said in a press release.

"Under CP09, L&T, along with its Japanese partner M/s Sumitomo Corporation, will undertake the design, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of the complete track works, power supply and distribution system, traction substations, overhead catenary system and associated electrical facilities across the corridor," the press release added.

"Under CP10, L&T will execute the signalling, telecommunication and platform screen doors for the entire network," the press release stated.

The Transportation Infrastructure vertical of L&T is a leading EPC player, which has delivered some of the most complex rail infrastructure projects in India and international markets, consistently maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality and project execution.