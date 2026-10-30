2 Chinese Women Arrested At Bangladesh Airport. They Hid Gold In Underwear

The arrest of two Chinese women at Dhaka's international airport over the alleged smuggling of gold worth Tk 24 crore (approximately Rs 18.4 crore) has cast an uncomfortable shadow over China-Bangladesh relations, just days before a senior Chinese Communist Party official is due to visit Bangladesh for high-level talks.

Chen Liyun and Mo Xiaoyu were apprehended this week after arriving from Dubai aboard Emirates flight EK-586 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. According to Bangladesh's customs authorities, officials acting on a tip-off intercepted the passengers after immigration clearance and searched them near baggage belt No. 2.

The search uncovered approximately 12 kilograms of suspected gold paste concealed inside their jeans and underwear, with the material reportedly stitched into the clothing. A preliminary test indicated it was 24-carat gold, customs officials said. The seized material has an estimated value of Tk 24 crore.

Now, authorities are preparing legal proceedings under Bangladesh's Customs Act, 2023, and other applicable criminal laws.

The case presents a diplomatic embarrassment for Beijing at a sensitive moment. Liu Haixing, minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, is scheduled to visit Dhaka from November 3 to 5. His programme is expected to include discussions with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on political engagement, economic cooperation and future development partnerships.

While the arrests do not establish any wider Chinese state involvement, the incident could complicate the optics surrounding Beijing's efforts to strengthen its relationship with Bangladesh.

For Dhaka, the episode comes amid the challenge of balancing competing diplomatic priorities while confronting economic pressures. Bangladesh continues to seek investment, infrastructure financing and trade opportunities, making its relationships with major regional powers particularly consequential.

Relations with neighbouring India, meanwhile, remain an important consideration. India has been a long-term partner of Bangladesh, with deep economic, geographic, security and historical connections. Yet Dhaka's recent diplomatic posture has prompted questions about how it intends to manage ties with New Delhi while expanding engagement with Beijing.

Bangladesh's absence from the BRICS summit has also been viewed as a missed opportunity to engage a grouping that includes several major emerging economies and offers avenues for wider diplomatic and economic outreach.

The challenge for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is to pursue a diversified foreign policy without allowing ties with one partner to come at the expense of another. The airport seizure is, first and foremost, a criminal investigation. But its timing underscores the reputational risks that can arise when bilateral diplomacy intersects with allegations of transnational smuggling.

As the Chinese delegation prepares to arrive, Dhaka will have to manage the immediate legal case while keeping its broader diplomatic relationships on an even footing.