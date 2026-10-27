Bangladesh PM In Japan, Meets PM Sanae Takaichi, Invites Japanese Investors

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has invited Japanese investors, businesses and financial institutions to explore investment opportunities in Bangladesh and become partners in the country's next phase of economic growth in a joint address in Tokyo after a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

"The partnership between Bangladesh and Japan has been built on decades of friendship, trust, and mutual respect. Today, we have an opportunity to take this relationship to new heights. I warmly invite Japanese investors, businesses, and financial institutions to explore the opportunities Bangladesh has to offer and be part of our next phase of growth," Tarique Rahman said.

Bangladesh and Japan also exchanged several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in key areas, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha (BSS) reported. The meeting between the two Prime Ministers focussed on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade, commerce and investment, enhancing Japanese cooperation in key sectors and exchanging views on regional and international issues, a report from the BSS added.

Earlier Tarique Rahman has held separate meetings with a high-level Japanese parliamentary delegation led by former prime minister Taro Aso, Marubeni Corporation Chairman Masumi Kakinoki and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr Akihiko Tanaka.

Apart from the bilateral with the Japanese Prime Minister, among the most important engagements was a meeting with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr Akihiko Tanaka. The JICA has been established as an Incorporated Administrative Agency and it aims to contribute to the promotion of international cooperation as well as the sound development of the Japanese and global economy by supporting the socioeconomic development, recovery or economic stability of developing regions. It has around a hundred offices located worldwide to promote projects that meet local needs and JICA is involved in several key projects in Bangladesh, like the Joydebpur-Ishwardi Railway Dual Gauge Double Line Construction Project (I), Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Development, Jamuna Railway Bridge Construction Project and the Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman discussed proposals for a Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership and a Technological Village and Innovation City with the JICA delegation that included Senior Vice-President Hara Shohei and other senior officials of the agency.

Tarique Rahman also outlined his government's initiatives, including legal reforms, to create a business-friendly environment for foreign investors and highlighted measures to promote education and skills development during a meeting with a high-level Japanese parliamentary delegation, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha (BSS) reported.

"Prime Minister Tarique Rahman discussed proposals for a Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership and a Technological Village and Innovation City, alongside cooperation in agricultural modernisation, agro-processing and light engineering with Dr Akihiko Tanaka. The proposals came up during a courtesy meeting between Prime Minister and the JICA President at Hotel Imperial," Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Shahadat Shadhin said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is on his third state visit since taking office on February 17 this year. He had earlier visited Malaysia and China and he also travelled to New York in September to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. With pending issues between the two countries holding up his visit to India, Rahman is expected to visit Bangladesh's neighbour and most important partner by the end of this year.

Tarique Rahman arrived in Tokyo on Monday on a four-day official visit at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.